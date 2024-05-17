Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratching
image 1 of PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratchingimage 2 of PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratchingimage 3 of PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratchingimage 4 of PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratchingimage 5 of PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratching

PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratching

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratching
This tall multi level cat scratching tower by PawHut sits nearly 1M tall, ideal for up to three cats with lots of room for play and scratching. It comes complete with a top round perch and three rectangular perches with breathable sisal rope. The bottom posts are also covered with sisal rope for natural scratching instincts, sharpening their claws and saving your furniture. The cat tree for indoor cats is made from particle board and covered with plush soft material, so your cat can feel safe.
Multifunctional cat center with round top, perchesStable and durable cat tree towerWarm plush, easy to clean

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here