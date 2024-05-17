PawHut Cat Tree Scratcher, Climbing Post, Kitten Pets Scratching

This tall multi level cat scratching tower by PawHut sits nearly 1M tall, ideal for up to three cats with lots of room for play and scratching. It comes complete with a top round perch and three rectangular perches with breathable sisal rope. The bottom posts are also covered with sisal rope for natural scratching instincts, sharpening their claws and saving your furniture. The cat tree for indoor cats is made from particle board and covered with plush soft material, so your cat can feel safe.