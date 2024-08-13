Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brake
image 1 of PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brakeimage 2 of PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brakeimage 3 of PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brakeimage 4 of PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brakeimage 5 of PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brake

PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brake

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£139.64

£139.64/each

PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brake
Even at home, cats can stay active and heathy, thanks to this PawHut cat exercise wheel. The inside is covered with a cloth-like material, it's soft on their paws, keeping them comfortable when running. There's a brake on the base to stop the running wheel when needed and when they're feeling active again, just turn it back on. A natural wood grain piece, its minimalistic appearance blends nicely with any decoration. Perfect for house cats, they can exercise at home.
- Provide exercise for cats to extend their life;- Cloth is less scratchy than sisal;- Natural wood grain looks elegant and modern;

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here