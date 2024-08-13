PawHut Cat Treadmill, Wooden Cat Running Wheel with Brake

Even at home, cats can stay active and heathy, thanks to this PawHut cat exercise wheel. The inside is covered with a cloth-like material, it's soft on their paws, keeping them comfortable when running. There's a brake on the base to stop the running wheel when needed and when they're feeling active again, just turn it back on. A natural wood grain piece, its minimalistic appearance blends nicely with any decoration. Perfect for house cats, they can exercise at home.