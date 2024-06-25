Argon Tableware Metallic Coasters - 10cm - Red - Pack of 6

Bring a little extra shine to weddings and other formal dining occasions with this set of 6 Red Drinks Coasters from Argon Tableware.

With their sturdy melamine construction, these mats are perfectly suited to both home and professional catering use. A glossy metallic finish brings classic tone and texture - pair with white linens for subtle sophistication or surround with rich jewel tones for pure vintage opulence.

The Argon Tableware Fine Dining Collection is sure to satisfy whatever your vision of home may be.