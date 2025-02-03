PawHut Rabbit Hutch Indoor Outdoor with Top Handle, Openable Roof - Grey

A home to feel safe in, this PawHut wooden rabbit hutch protects small pets. Boasting two rooms, there's plenty of space to explore and relax. The openable roof allows easy access, whilst the top hand ensures effortless movement. A combination of style and convenience, it's a wonderful addition to your space - indoors or outdoors. A warm and welcoming abode awaits, allowing pets to flourish. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size. Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.

The openable top and for easy access and feed Water-resistant wooden roof for weather protection A Window for owners to observe pet's living habits

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD