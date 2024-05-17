PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Small Animal House Removable Tray

Need a safe home for small pets? This spacious PawHut small animal cage has it all. Perfect for small sized animals, they'll have a main house for shelter and privacy, whilst the run, surrounded by steel wire for protection, provides an outdoor space for roaming in fresh air. With an openable roof and removable tray, it's simple to maintain, so their space stays clean and cosy. Finished with removable legs at the bottom for elevation. Perfect for indoors and outdoors. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.