PawHut Rabbit Hutch Separable Guinea Pig Cage Bunny Run

Offering a dream-like abode for small pets, PawHut presents this expansive rabbit hutch. With its two distinct private areas, your pet will have dedicated spaces for rest and sleep. The central run area provides rooms for roaming, playing, and exercising. This hutch features two lockable doors and an openable roof, ensuring easy access for maintenance and interaction with your pets. For added versatility, the hutch includes a plate that can be placed in the middle to create two smaller hutches. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size. Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.