PawHut Double Deckers Indoor Rabbit Hutch Feeding Trough

House small pets in this spacious PawHut rabbit hutch - a comfortable habitat for pets to thrive in. Boasting two tiers, Pets will roam freely, using the ramps to get around. With feeding troughs, an openable top and metal doors, catering to pets has never been simpler. Two sliding trays for effortless cleaning, keeping their living space clean and cosy. Four wheels at the bottom to move it with ease. Finished with fir wood and steel wire, it's a wonderful home for pets to flourish in. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.