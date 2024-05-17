PawHut Wooden Dog Crate End Table, Washable Cushion, for Medium Dogs

A PawHut dog crate table where everyone benefits , pets have a safe and comfortable space to relax, whilst you have a stylish table top to display your favourite pieces. Pets will enter through the double doors, where they'll lay on the soft, washable cushion, whilst the spaced bars let air flow through to keep them cool - the lockable doors ensure they're secure. A wooden structure, this durable cage has four feet, so moisture and damp doesn't seep through a piece for all to enjoy.