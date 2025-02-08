PawHut 4 Piece Cat Shelf, Cat Wall Furniture with Hammock Beige

Spark your pet's curiosity with this PawHut cat climbing wall, turning any room into an adventurous and exciting haven. Designed for the wall, it's a comfortable spot for pets to relax and observe; it's also a great space saver. There's a hammock for ultimate comfort, whilst the different platforms keep them active when feeling playful. They'll dig their claws into the scratching posts, deterring them from using furniture. Watch your pets revel in joy a safe space to become their true selves.

Made of particleboard for long-lasting strength; Scratching posts save your furniture; Free from the disturbance of other pets;

