PawHut Rabbit Hutch Animal Cage Pet Run Cover Water-resistant Roof

Does your little lovely pet need a safe and protected play space? Our guinea pig house offers a great living/playing/exercising area for rabbit, bunny and other small animals. The sturdy wooden frame structure and asphalt roof can block sunlight and rain outdoors. It also makes it easy for you to watch your fluffy friends and bring a clear view for them. No worry about windy, rainy, snowy, it can be with you and your pets for years. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.