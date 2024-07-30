PawHut Double Decker Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Pet House Outdoor, Yellow

Pets will have a safe and comfortable home, thanks to this rabbit house from PawHut. They'll have two levels connected by a ramp - to freely roam up and down. Easy access is provided by the openable roof, windows and four lockable doors, whilst the two slide-out trays help keep their space clean. Made of solid fir wood for a durable construction, providing a long-lasting home, whilst the asphalt roof shelters their area from hot and wet weather - suitable for outdoor areas.