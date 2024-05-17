PawHut Wood Indoor Rabbit Hutch Elevated 2-Floor Cage Brown

Give your rabbit their own private space, even when they're indoors with this rabbit house from PawHut. Using fir wood for the body to ensure it is tough and durable. The guinea pig hutch is made into a compact design to fit into smaller spots whilst utilizing the space efficiently with its bottom house, rooftop and ramp, which connects the rooftop to the open bottom space - giving your rabbit plenty of different places to move about and rest.