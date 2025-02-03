PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Small Animal House Wheels, Grey

Need a convenient home for small pets? This spacious PawHut rabbit hutch is perfect for rabbits, guinea pigs and other similar animals. They'll have a main house for shelter and privacy, whilst the run, surrounded by steel wire for protection, provides an outdoor space for roaming in fresh air. With an openable roof and removable tray, it's simple to maintain so their space stays clean and cosy. Four wheels at the bottom, you can move the cage effortlessly - perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.

Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.