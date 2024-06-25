PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, L

Stimulate your cat's natural instincts in a fun and safe way with this banana leaf elevated cat wicker bed from PawHut. This contemporary cat bed provides a comfortable haven for security and rest, especially for timid cats that may need the extra reassurance of their safety. The enclosed structure of this raised bed gives your cat a place to retreat while feeling snug and protected. A soft, removable, machine-washable cotton cushion is included for extra comfort.