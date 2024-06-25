Pawhut Wooden Rabbit Hutch with Run, Asphalt Roof, Grey

Choose our pet house to offer a great living/playing/exercising area for small animals. The multi-entrance design makes it easy for you to clean the hutch or feed your pet. Solid 100% solid wood construction with water-resist painting allows use outdoors in bad weather. No worry about wind, rain and snow, it can be with you and your pets for years.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.