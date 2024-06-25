Marketplace.
image 1 of Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brown
image 1 of Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brownimage 2 of Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brownimage 3 of Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brownimage 4 of Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brownimage 5 of Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brown

Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£56.99

£56.99/each

Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brown
Give your small animals a safe and comfortable shelter with the PawHut small rabbit hutch. The hinged asphalt roof protects the elements and gives you easy access to the inside. A pull-out tray of the rabbit cage makes regular cleaning quick and easy. This rabbit house is an excellent addition to your patio, Garden, or other outdoor spaces and is easy to assemble with included instructions and necessary hardware. You and your pet will love this rabbit house from PawHut!Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.
Anti-UV and weather resistant asphalt roofSliding tray and openable roof for easy cleaningRaised design keeps your small animals safe

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here