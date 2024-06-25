Pawhut Large Elevated Wooden Rabbit Hutch, Asphalt Roof, Tray, Brown

Give your small animals a safe and comfortable shelter with the PawHut small rabbit hutch. The hinged asphalt roof protects the elements and gives you easy access to the inside. A pull-out tray of the rabbit cage makes regular cleaning quick and easy. This rabbit house is an excellent addition to your patio, Garden, or other outdoor spaces and is easy to assemble with included instructions and necessary hardware. You and your pet will love this rabbit house from PawHut! Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.