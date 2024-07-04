PawHut 2-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig House Pet Cage Yellow

Give your furry friend a comfortable living space from PawHut. This deluxe wooden rabbit hutch is a perfect mix of safety and freedom for your furry friends and offers all the comforts of home. A cosy, house-style indoor space and spacious courtyard area offers plenty of room to hoop around. An internal ramp provides quick access between the two. Lockable multi-door and slide-out trays provide easy access for cleaning, feeding and other routine tasks.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.

Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.