Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Grey
image 1 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Greyimage 2 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Greyimage 3 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Greyimage 4 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Greyimage 5 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Grey

PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£96.99

£96.99/each

PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Grey
This outdoor rabbit hutch from PawHut is great for use with rabbits, guinea pigs and similar sized animals. It gives a mix of living space - the upper house offers them a private area, whilst the lower area gives them open space for free movement. Lockable doors and the slide-out tray provide easy access for cleaning, feeding and other tasks. Finished with an asphalt roof to keep inside dry from light-medium rain.
Decorative window and chimney for a cute lookLocking mesh door and house door for easy accessFor light outdoor use don't leave in heavy weather

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here