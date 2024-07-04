PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House Red

A secure shelter for small pets, thanks to this rabbit hutch from PawHut. They'll use the front door - which opens as a ramp to get in and out, whilst the lock ensures they are safe inside. The asphalt roof protects them from hot and wet weather, which is openable for cleaning the cage. Its raised bottom stops cold and damp seeping through, keeping them comfortable. Made from fir wood, it is built to last and perfect for outdoor use, whilst its compact size is suitable for smaller spaces. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.