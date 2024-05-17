PawHut Wood-metal Rabbit Hutch Elevated Pet House Yellow

Give your furry friend a comfortable living space from PawHut. This deluxe rabbit house with unique combination of wood and metal is a perfect mix of safety and freedom for your furry friends and offers all the comforts of home. A cozy, house-style indoor space and spacious front courtyard area offers plenty of room to hoop around. An internal ramp provides quick access between two floor. Lockable door provides easy access for cleaning and routine tasks.