PawHut 2-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig House Pet Cage Grey

Give your furry friend a comfortable living space from PawHut. This deluxe wooden rabbit hutch is a perfect mix of safety and freedom for your furry friends and offers all the comforts of home. A cosy, house-style indoor space and spacious courtyard area offers plenty of room to hoop around. An internal ramp provides quick access between the two. Lockable multi-door and slide-out trays provide easy access for cleaning, feeding and other routine tasks.
Fir wood frame with elevated living roomAnti-UV and weather resistant asphalt roofNon-slip ramp for rabbits to move quickly

