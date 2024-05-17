Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brown
image 1 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brownimage 2 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brownimage 3 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brownimage 4 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brownimage 5 of PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brown

PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£37.99

£37.99/each

PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Dark Brown
Make your pet feel at ease with this PawHut wicker cat house. They'll curl up on the soft cushion, which is washable to keep their space extra clean and cosy. Their bed is elevated from the ground, stopping dampness and cold seeping through, making sure they stay cool and comfortable. The Cylindrical base of this cat bed cave brings balance and stability, whilst the enclosed design will have pets feeling safe and secure. A compact piece for smaller spaces pets will enjoy their new-found haven.
Made of natural banana leafConstruction of iron wire makes it stableCylindrical base to ensure stability

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here