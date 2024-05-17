PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Outdoor Small Animal House

Give your rabbits and other small animals a place to call home with this rabbit house from Pawhut. Made from fir wood, it is solid and sturdy for many years to come. On the roof lays a layer of water-resistant asphalt to keep your rabbits nice and dry and on the front is a mesh door, providing lots of air for your pets to breathe. Split into two parts, this hutch allows your rabbit to choose whether they want to be inside or outside comfortably.