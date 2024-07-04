PawHut Rabbit Hutch Wood Bunny Cage with Pull Out Tray Ramp, Green

This outdoor rabbit hutch from PawHut is great for use with rabbits, guinea pigs and similar sized animals. It gives a mix of living space - the upper house offers them a private area, whilst the lower area gives them open space for free movement. Lockable doors and the slide-out tray provide easy access for cleaning, feeding and other tasks. Finished with an asphalt roof to keep inside dry from light-medium rain. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.