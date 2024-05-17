PawHut 122cm Wooden Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Pet House with Tray

The ideal home for small pets - this PawHut rabbit hutch with run provides space and comfort. The two-story design is made from fir wood and coated with water-based paint, protecting it against mild weathering. There is a steel wire outdoor rabbit run, allowing your pet to enjoy fresh air without them escaping. Two easy-open and a pull-out tray ensure easy access inside for cleaning and upkeep. It's finished with asphalt on the roof for extra protection.