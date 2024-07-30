PawHut 2-Story Wooden Metal Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage with Ramp

Give your furry friend a comfortable living space from PawHut. This deluxe rabbit house with a unique combination of wood and metal is a perfect mix of safety and freedom for your furry friends and offers all the comforts of home. A cosy, house-style indoor space and spacious front courtyard area offer plenty of room to hoop around. An internal ramp provides quick access between two floors. Lockable doors provide easy access for cleaning and routine tasks. Metal troughs make feeding much easier. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size. Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.