PawHut Rabbit Hutch Outdoor Bunny Cage with Run, Removable Tray

Pets will have a safe and comfortable home, thanks to this 4ft rabbit hutch from PawHut. They'll have two levels connected by a ramp to freely roam up and down. Easy access is provided by two doors, whilst the slide-out tray helps keep their space clean. Made of solid fir wood and steel for a durable construction, it's a secure home for small pets, whilst the asphalt roof shelters their area from hot and wet weather - suitable for outdoor areas.