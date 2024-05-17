PawHut Wooden Rabbit Hutch Guinea Pig Cage with Wheels, Yellow

The ideal home for rabbits and other small pets - this spacious rabbit cage from PawHut consists of two floors with a large house and a guinea pig run - they'll roam easily using the ramp. Made from solid fir wood, the indoor guinea pig cage is covered in water-resistant paint for protection against wet weather, whilst the tilted asphalt roof ensures the area is dry. Watch your pets in their new house through the mesh wire, which keeps the area ventilated.