PawHut Wicker Cat House, Raised Cat Bed with Cushion, Medium, Light Brown

Make your pet feel at ease with this PawHut wicker cat house. They'll curl up on the soft cushion, which is washable to keep their space extra clean and cosy. Their bed is elevated from the ground, stopping dampness and cold seeping through, making sure they stay cool and comfortable. The Cylindrical base of this cat bed cave brings balance and stability, whilst the enclosed design will have pets feeling safe and secure. A compact piece for smaller spaces pets will enjoy their new-found haven.