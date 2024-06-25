Pawhut Wood Rabbit,Bunny,Guinea Pig Hutch Water-Resistant Outdoor Use

Give your rabbit a place they'll truly love with this large rabbit cage from PawHut, consisting of a two-level house and a large outdoor run. Made from solid fir wood in a natural finish for continual support all-year round, the rabbit house features a spacious house, a side room and a tilted roof, preventing water from building up and protecting your pet from water and UV rays from entering inside, with it covered in water-resistant paint to make it suitable for outdoor use. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.