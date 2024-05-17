PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Grey

Older dogs and those with injuries require assistance too - that's why, these stairs from PawHut will help as they move onto higher places, such as the bed and sofa. Using fir wood for a structure which is solid as they move, it's formed into a three-step design which allows them to move up and down easily. Carpet is fitted on each step so your dog doesn't slip and hurt their paws. Its clever design opens up to reveal storage space underneath the top step, which helps keep the area clean and tidy. Maximum load 30kg, suitable for small sized dogs only.