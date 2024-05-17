Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Grey
image 1 of PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Greyimage 2 of PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Greyimage 3 of PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Greyimage 4 of PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Greyimage 5 of PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Grey

PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

PawHut 3 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs for Bed with Storage Grey
Older dogs and those with injuries require assistance too - that's why, these stairs from PawHut will help as they move onto higher places, such as the bed and sofa. Using fir wood for a structure which is solid as they move, it's formed into a three-step design which allows them to move up and down easily. Carpet is fitted on each step so your dog doesn't slip and hurt their paws. Its clever design opens up to reveal storage space underneath the top step, which helps keep the area clean and tidy. Maximum load 30kg, suitable for small sized dogs only.
Step with concealed storage space, grayHelps dogs reach higher placesCompact size for easy storage when not in use

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here