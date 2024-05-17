PawHut Dog Steps for Bed 4 Step Pet Stairs Cat House, Detachable Cover

Suitable for less abled pets, these PawHut pet stairs help them get to higher spots with ease, such as beds and sofas. You can choose between three or four steps, depending on the height they're trying to reach. There's a hanging ball for fun - perfect for when they're feeling playful, and when they're tired, they will relax in their private space at the bottom. Made from particle board, it has a strong base, whilst the plush steps are soft on their paws, providing stability and comfort.