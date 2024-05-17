Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Grey
image 1 of PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Greyimage 2 of PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Greyimage 3 of PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Greyimage 4 of PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Greyimage 5 of PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Grey

PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£42.99

£42.99/each

PawHut 4 Step Wooden Dog Steps Pet Stairs Cat Ladder for Bed Grey
It's now easier for pets to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these stairs from PawHut. Each step is covered with soft cushion, so it's comfortable to use and stops them from slipping - the cushions are also removable, so you can wash them and maintain good hygiene. Ideal for pets who are older or have mobility issues - these steps will bring convenience and let them access places they might have struggled getting to.
Ideal elderly pets or if they have mobility issuesCushion is secured with velcroColours will fit perfectly with your home decor

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here