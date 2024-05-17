PawHut Cat House Bed Kitten Cave Cube Indoor with Soft Cushion Sisal

Treat your pet to their own living space with this PawHut cat house. It comes with ultimate comfort, thanks to the padded cushion on top and fluffy material inside, which are removable for cleaning. It's a snug spot to lounge and when they get the urge to scratch, they'll have two scratching posts - made from sisal to sharpen their claws, which deters them from ruining furniture. Made from durable MDF, it's suitable for daily use and has a compact size - perfect for smaller spaces.