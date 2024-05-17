PawHut Cat Stairs with Storage Boxes, 3 Steps Dog Stairs for Bed

If pets are constantly climbing up and down, they could get joint pain and mobility problems, especially elderly ones. With these PawHut pet stairs, cats can reach their favourite spots without struggling, such as beds, sofas and shelves. Made from durable MDF, the steps are wide to keep pets supported as they walk up and down. Finished with removable tops on each step for extra space, where you can store toys, blankets and more, keeping your space tidy and free of clutter.