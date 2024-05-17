PawHut Cat Litter Box Enclosure House End Table with Scratcher White

Are you looking for a secure and comfortable litter house for your pet cat? The Pawhut cat box furniture can also be used as an enclosed cat bed and placed right next to your bed to be used as a bedside table. The cat scratcher on the right side saves your furniture and carpet from claw marks and provides cats a place to paw to their heart's content. The magnetic door on the front keeps the front doors closed when needed, while still giving cats access via the hole on the side panel.