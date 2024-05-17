PawHut 2 in 1 Cat Bed Ottoman with Removable Cushion, Scratching Pad

Something for you and your pet to enjoy - this 2 in 1 PawHut cat house, fused with an ottoman, lets you both fully relax. With an enclosed space inside, which cats love, they'll curl up on a comfortable and washable cushion, whilst you can use the top for resting your feet, keeping you both cosy and content. The scratching pad lets pets dig and sharpen their claws, ensuring they stay strong and healthy. Finished with a handle on top, making it easy to pick up and carry to enjoy in any room.