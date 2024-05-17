PawHut Four-Step Foldable Pet Stairs Non-Slip Mats for XS/S Dogs Grey

It has never been easier for cats and dogs to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these PawHut pet stairs. Designed for elder pets and ones that struggle with mobility, it has carpeted steps and non-slip feet for comfort and stability- they'll use the stairs without slipping or falling. Made from plastic, the cat stairs are light in weight and easy to carry. It's also foldable for easy storage - a great space saver. With these steps, pets will keep enjoying the comfort of beds and sofas.