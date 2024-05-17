PawHut Foldable Pet Stairs 3 Steps with Non-slip Mats for Small Dogs Brown

It has never been easier for cats and dogs to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these stairs from PawHut. Designed for elder pets and ones that struggle with mobility, it has carpeted steps and non-slip feet for comfort and stability- they'll use these stairs without slipping or falling. Made from plastic, it's light in weight and easy to carry. It's also foldable for effortless storage - a great space saver. With these steps, pets will keep enjoying the comfort of beds, sofas etc.