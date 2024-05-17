PawHut Cat Litter Box Enclosure, with Cat House, Scratching Posts

Discover pet paradise with this PawHut cat tree, which also has a litter box. The ultimate haven with different levels for climbing and jumping, whilst the hanging toy ball grabs their attention when feeling playful. Instead of ruining your furniture, they'll dig and shed their claws on the scratching posts. To use the toilet, the enclosed litter box gives them a private space to do so. Then, they'll relax in their comfy hammock or top perch, covered in soft plush for extra cosiness.