PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Pets

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

It has never been easier for pets to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these PawHut pet stairs. Four wide steps for gentle support, it spares their back and joints from any harm. Ideal for ageing companions and those with limited mobility, they'll feel the soft, warm flannel material on their paws. Lightweight and portable, you can move the stairs to wherever they're needed most. Don't deny your pets the joy of their favourite places - provide them with easy access and comfort.

It has never been easier for pets to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these PawHut pet stairs. Four wide steps for gentle support, it spares their back and joints from any harm. Ideal for ageing companions and those with limited mobility, they'll feel the soft, warm flannel material on their paws. Lightweight and portable, you can move the stairs to wherever they're needed most. Don't deny your pets the joy of their favourite places - provide them with easy access and comfort.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.