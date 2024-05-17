Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Pets
image 1 of PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Petsimage 2 of PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Petsimage 3 of PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Petsimage 4 of PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Petsimage 5 of PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Pets

PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Pets

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

PawHut Four-Step Portable Dog Stairs, Washable Plush Cover, for Small Pets
It has never been easier for pets to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these PawHut pet stairs. Four wide steps for gentle support, it spares their back and joints from any harm. Ideal for ageing companions and those with limited mobility, they'll feel the soft, warm flannel material on their paws. Lightweight and portable, you can move the stairs to wherever they're needed most. Don't deny your pets the joy of their favourite places - provide them with easy access and comfort.
Wide steps for aging pets, limited mobilitySoft flannel cover, removable and washableSturdy particle board bottom plate

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here