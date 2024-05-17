PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushion

Cats love high and enclosed spaces - that's why this elevated PawHut cat house is a must-have. With a cushion inside for extra comfort, its enclosed design will have pets feeling safe and secure when relaxing. The basket is detachable and can be changed to a different position, with the opening facing upwards, creating an even more enclosed and private resting spot, which pets will love. A stylish piece that blends with existing decor, whilst improving your pet's quality of life.