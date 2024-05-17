Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushion
image 1 of PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushionimage 2 of PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushionimage 3 of PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushionimage 4 of PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushionimage 5 of PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushion

PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushion

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£42.99

£42.99/each

PawHut Raised Cat House, Natural Mat Grass Cat Bed with Stand Cushion
Cats love high and enclosed spaces - that's why this elevated PawHut cat house is a must-have. With a cushion inside for extra comfort, its enclosed design will have pets feeling safe and secure when relaxing. The basket is detachable and can be changed to a different position, with the opening facing upwards, creating an even more enclosed and private resting spot, which pets will love. A stylish piece that blends with existing decor, whilst improving your pet's quality of life.
Create an elevated hiding spot for your kittyThick, plush bed with soft fabric for a cozy napTop removes from base for easy portability

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here