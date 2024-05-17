PawHut 2-Tier Elevated Pet Cushion Bed Basket Willow Cat Tree House

Stimulate your cat's natural instincts in a fun and safe way with a Pawhut 2-tier cat house. With their many entertaining features, they promote exercise and play that helps keep a cat looking and feeling great. They provide a comfortable haven for security and rest, especially for timid cats that may need extra reassurance of their safety. Made of natural wicker, so that it's sturdier and safer than the rest! Your cat will be delighted when it has a personal space from Pawhut that is all its own. This pet house also adds value and benefit to any indoor or outdoor environment.