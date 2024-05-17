PawHut Dog Sofa Cat Couch Bed for XS Dogs, Removable Cushion Black

This PawHut pet sofa is perfect for your pet to relax and rest, made with a wooden frame and is covered with a plush faux fur. The raised dog bed has a thick cushion making it very comfortable and soft. The cushion is removable and can be washed if required for easy cleaning. With sleek design, this dog couch is a great solution for your pets wellbeing and relaxation.