PawHut Foldable Dog Gate Freestanding Pet Gate, 2 Support Feet, Black

Need pets away from certain areas? This PawHut pet gate is your solution. With three panels, held together by strong hinges, you can set up into different shapes - ideal for doorways, hallways, staircases, bedrooms and more. Durable MDF structure, it stays firmly upright, whilst the wide support feet provide extra stability, making it freestanding. A quick and easy setup, this wooden dog gate must be a safe and effective way to stop pets from going where they shouldn't.