PawHut Dog Sofa Pet Chair Kitten Bed Couch with Wooden Frame

A new lounging area for your pet, in the form of this large dog sofa from PawHut. Suitable for miniature dogs and cats, it's a great place for laying and relaxing. Fir wood frame with a soft plush surface, this dog couch bed is both stylish and stable. Padded with thick sponge for extra comfort and softness to your pet. There's a pocket at the back, so you can keep toys, pet food and other supplies. Snug, stable and stylish, it's a must-have for every pet owner.