PawHut Dog Sofa Puppy Chair Kitten Bed Lounge, for XS and S Dogs

This dog couch from PawHut is made for cats or dogs to lounge in luxury. The frame is made from wood, making it solid and stable during everyday use, and it's crafted into a large oval shape, giving them plenty of resting room. The corduroy-feel upholstery is soft to the touch, and it's fitted with a thick cushion for them to lie on comfortably. Black piping on the seams provides a stylish contrast, and this grey dog bed is finished with four thick feet to keep the balance of the frame.