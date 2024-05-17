image 1 of PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Grey
image 1 of PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Greyimage 2 of PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Greyimage 3 of PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Greyimage 4 of PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Greyimage 5 of PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Grey

PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Grey
Treat your pet to this luxurious dog couch from PawHut - where comfort meets captivating style. Designed for medium dogs, they will delve into an oasis of relaxation. Curling up on the main cushion, whilst the plush upholstery feels soft and snug on their paws. Wipe away spills with ease and maintain a fresh space. The removable cushion is washable, ensuring a spotless sanctuary. Create a world where your pet's happiness reigns, filling each day with comfort.
Modern design, covered in soft plushSturdy frame with four wooden legsEasy to wipe down

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here