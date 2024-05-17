PawHut Dog Sofa Bed with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for Medium Dogs Grey

Treat your pet to this luxurious dog couch from PawHut - where comfort meets captivating style. Designed for medium dogs, they will delve into an oasis of relaxation. Curling up on the main cushion, whilst the plush upholstery feels soft and snug on their paws. Wipe away spills with ease and maintain a fresh space. The removable cushion is washable, ensuring a spotless sanctuary. Create a world where your pet's happiness reigns, filling each day with comfort.