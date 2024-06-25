PawHut Dog Sofa Pet Couch for XS Dogs, Removable Padded Cushion, Grey

This PawHut raised dog bed is great for your pet to relax and rest, made with a wooden frame and is covered with plush faux fur. The cat bed has a thick cushion making it very comfortable and soft. The cushion is removable and can be washed if required for easy cleaning. With a sleek design, the dog couch is a great solution for your pet's well-being and relaxation.