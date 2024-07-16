Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Grey
image 1 of PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Greyimage 2 of PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Greyimage 3 of PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Greyimage 4 of PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Greyimage 5 of PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Grey

PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£72.24

£72.24/each

PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Grey
Don't want pets on your sofa? Then why not give them their own. With this PawHut pet sofa bed, medium and large dogs can lay and relax comfortably. They'll be resting on a thick cushion, whilst the plush upholstery is soft on their paws. The cover is removable and washable, keeping their space clean and cosy. Finished with four wooden legs for added stability, the high backrest and arms ensure pets are safe and supported. It's a snug spot that pets will love - perfect for daily use.
- Unique pearl shell design- Wide seat with high back and sides;- Wooden frame with four legs for stability

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here