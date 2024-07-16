PawHut Dog Sofa, Pet Couch Bed for M L Dogs with Legs, Cushion - Grey

Don't want pets on your sofa? Then why not give them their own. With this PawHut pet sofa bed, medium and large dogs can lay and relax comfortably. They'll be resting on a thick cushion, whilst the plush upholstery is soft on their paws. The cover is removable and washable, keeping their space clean and cosy. Finished with four wooden legs for added stability, the high backrest and arms ensure pets are safe and supported. It's a snug spot that pets will love - perfect for daily use.